Kathy Griffin and Stormy Daniels Give the One-Fingered Salute to Trump

Kathy Griffin and Stormy Daniels had a meet-up at Griffin’s show in Boston and Griffin tweeted out a photo with a message that could not have been more clear.

Said Griffin to Daniels: “I support you 100%!”

. @StormyDaniels it was an honor to have you at my Boston show tonight. I support you 100%! #FuckTrump pic.twitter.com/MSPQBy18yh — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) June 22, 2018

Love this woman pic.twitter.com/kEk3xfTSYK — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) June 22, 2018

In April, Griffin took back the apology she had made for the Trump beheading photo that led to several months in exile.

Said Griffin on The View: “By the way, I take the apology back (expletive). And the sons, Don Jr. and Eric, or as I call them, Eddie Munster and Date Rape. Look, I’m not holding back on this family. This president is different. And I have been through the mill.”

Griffin said she regretted saying she was sorry.

“I wanted to make a statement about what a misogynist he is. And also I remember the eight years of the photos of the Obama lynching, and nobody said anything. Right? That was all okay. Facebook. That was all on Facebook. People were going to rallies with pictures of Hillary’s head decapitated at Trump rallies.”