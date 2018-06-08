Maryland’s Rich Madaleno Makes History as First Gay Candidate to Kiss Spouse in Campaign Ad: WATCH

Out Maryland gubernatorial candidate Rich Madaleno made headlines back in March after his Democratic opponent Alec Ross accused him of “prancing around Annapolis.”

Now he’s back in the news for a bold new ad in which he makes history as the first politician to kiss his same-sex spouse in a campaign ad.

“Take that Trump,” says Madaleno and his supporters in the ad alongside various examples of how he has opposed the president’s policies. The ad aired during Trump’s favorite show, FOX & Friends.

Said Annise Parker, President & CEO of LGBTQ Victory Fund: “At a time when the White House and other anti-LGBTQ politicians are attempting to erase our visibility and rollback our rights, Rich Madaleno is boldly stating he’s proud of his family and will fight for all Marylanders if elected. Not long ago, out LGBTQ people were unable to run for statewide offices such as governor, but voters now recognize there is an authenticity to LGBTQ leaders rarely found in today’s politicians. Rich is on-track to win the Democratic primary because of that authenticity, his deep roots in the state, and his 15 years of legislative experience. And it is great to see him share his love for Mark and the kids with voters too – especially in a political ad airing during the president’s favorite television show.”