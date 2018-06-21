Melania Trump Wears Jacket to Visit Immigrant Children That Says ‘I Really Don’t Care, Do U?

First Lady Melania Trump just made the Trump fashion statement of the year on her visit to see immigrant children separated from their parents by the U.S. government: a $39 Zara jacket that read “I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?’

Asked what message she was intending to send, the First Lady’s spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said: “It’s a jacket. There was no hidden message. After today’s important visit to Texas, I hope this isn’t what the media is going to choose to focus on.”