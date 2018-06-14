John Travolta, Steve Grand, Millie Bobby Brown, Ewan McGregor, Donald Trump Jr., Mormon Family Tree, Rafael Nadal, Qantas: HOT LINKS

Limited Edition ‘Call My By Your Name’ Vinyl Soundtrack Will Smell Like Peaches

CULT STATUS. Donald Trump Jr. on Senator Bob Corker’s characterization of the Republican Party as a cult. “You know what, if it’s a cult, it’s because they like what my father is doing.”

JUDITH NATHAN GIULIANI. Rudy had an affair.

COLUMBUS. Big LGBTQ Dance Party to greet the VP Mike Pence in Ohio this weekend.

TOUGH GUY. Trump’s response to questions about Kim Jong Un’s executions: “He’s a tough guy. Hey, when you take over a country, tough country, tough people, and you take it over from your father … if you could do that at 27-years old, I mean, that’s 1 in 10,000 that could do that.”

DON MCGAHN. Trump lawyer recused entire staff from Mueller probe: ‘McGahn made the decision to halt his staff’s interactions with Special Counsel Robert Mueller because many of his own attorneys “had been significant participants” surrounding the firings of national security adviser Michael Flynn and FBI Director James Comey, Cobb said.’

HEIL. Trump salutes North Korean military officer.

North Korean TV has aired its first footage of the #TrumpKimSummit. Look out for the handshake/salute confusion 55 seconds in. pic.twitter.com/JS5yEUprgz — BBC Monitoring (@BBCMonitoring) June 14, 2018

STRANGER THINGS. Actress Millie Bobby Brown deletes Twitter after becoming (an unwarranted) homophobic meme.

RUDY GIULIANI. Michael Cohen won’t flip: “I checked into this last night. It’s not so. He’s not cooperating, nor do we care because the president did nothing wrong. We’re very comfortable if he cooperates that there’s nothing he can cooperate about with regard to President Trump. I am absolutely certain about that form everything I know about that investigation.”

WORLD CUP. Gay man from France reportedly beaten in St. Petersburg: ‘…reports that a gay man from France and a companion were allegedly viciously assaulted by two men in St Petersburg.The alleged attackers reportedly offered to give the men a lift before beating them. According to Telegram channels Operdrain and OperSlil, one of the victims, named as O Davrius, suffered head and brain injuries along with a broken jaw. The unsubstantiated reports claim the attack has left the Frenchman “disabled”.”

CASTING. Ewan McGregor to star in sequel to The Shining: ‘Ewan McGregor will star as Danny Torrance in Warner Bros.’ adaptation of the Stephen King novel “Doctor Sleep,” the sequel to horror classic “The Shining.” Sources say King has given his blessing to McGregor’s casting.’

RICK SCOTT. On preexisting conditions: “We’ve got to reward people for taking care of themselves…It’s no different from what companies have done the past.”

Wow: @ScottforFlorida just admitted he thinks returning to a time when insurance companies could discriminate based on pre-existing conditions is a good idea. “We’ve got to reward people for taking care of themselves…It’s no different from what companies have done the past.” pic.twitter.com/3N0b8eg11q — American Bridge (@American_Bridge) June 13, 2018

FLIGHT FROM HELL. Qantas flight from L.A. to Melbourne plunges into vortex over Pacific Ocean: “It was an absolute sense of losing your stomach and that we were nosediving. The lady sitting next to me and I screamed and held hands and just waited but thought with absolute certainty that we were going to crash. It was terrifying.”

MORMONS. LDS Church to add same-sex families to Family Tree database.

RAY MABUS. Former Navy Secretary on Donald Trump’s transgender military policy: “This notion that all of this work’s been done and these people felt safe as transgender, felt safe coming out, joining the military, and then suddenly the rug gets jerked out from under — it’s not the way to treat patriots, it’s not the way to build a great military force either.”

NEGATIVE NANCY. GOP SuperPAC targets Nancy Pelosi with new web ad: “The new spot, which CLF will spend six-figures to promote, points specifically to Pelosi’s criticisms of the GOP tax plan and the economic performance under Trump.”

WRONG ANSWER. Rafael Nadal offers his thoughts on the gender pay gap in tennis.

Q: “In tennis, should women earn as much as men?” Nadal: “It’s a comparison we shouldn’t even make. Female models earn more than male models and nobody says anything. Why? Because they have a larger following. In tennis too, who gathers a larger audience earns more”. 😑😑😑 pic.twitter.com/rNqq0faoA3 — naturelle (@naturelle13) June 9, 2018

