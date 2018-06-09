NH GOP Governor Signs Bills Banning Gay Conversion Therapy, Outlawing Gender-Based Discrimination

New Hampshire GOP Governor Chris Sununu was praised by LGBTQ rights groups on Friday after signing two bills – one banning harmful gay conversion therapy and the other outlawing gender-based discrimination.

WMUR reports:

“Discrimination – in any form – is unacceptable and runs contrary to New Hampshire’s Live Free or Die Spirit,” Sununu said in a statement after signing House Bill 1319, the trangender rights bill. “If we really want to be the ‘Live Free or Die’ state, we must ensure that New Hampshire is a place where every person, regardless of their background, has an equal and full opportunity to pursue their dreams and to make a better life for themselves and their families.

“This bill will ensure equal rights, equal opportunity, and nondiscrimination protections in the areas of housing and employment,” Sununu said.

Social conservatives who had urged Sununu to veto the bills, criticized him after the signing.