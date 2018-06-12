Pentagon Fails to Recognize LGBTQ Pride Month for First Time Since Repeal of ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell’

Is Pride Month an Appropriate Time to Take a Sex Break?

Senior leaders at the Pentagon have declined to recognize LGBTQ Pride at the Defense Department for the first time since the repeal of ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell’ in 2011.

The Washington Post reports: “The absence this year of an official Pentagon memo marking LGBT Pride Month has raised questions among service members and Defense Department civilian employees who are troubled by President Trump’s surprise proclamation last July that he would ban transgender people from serving in the military. Typically, the memo is distributed as LGBT Pride Month begins each June, effectively endorsing the observance and encouraging personnel to hold local events. The memo has put LGBT Pride Month on par with other special observances and heritage months.”

As in years past, Donald Trump has not put out a statement as President Obama did marking June as LGBTQ Pride Month. The State Department released one earlier this month.