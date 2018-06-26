Rachel Maddow Shares Audio of Separated Migrant Children Being Told Not to Talk to Reporters, Or Else: WATCH

Rachel Maddow last night shared some disturbing audio of separated migrant children being told not to talk to reporters, or else something might happen to their case, that they might not be able to reunify with their families.

Translation of the worker speaking to the children: “And do you know the other thing that is most important and that I know I’m not supposed to be telling you, but I’m going to tell the truth. If for whatever reason you talk to a reporter — you know what’s going to happen to your case? It is going to be on the news — and then one doesn’t know what is going to happen — if you are going to last here for a long time I am not trying to scare you. I am just telling you, it’s the truth. You have to be careful not to talk. Because while you are here, you guys are ok. We are protecting you. We are trying to help you guys so that you can reunify with your family or whoever it be. Understood?”