Roseanne Barr Sobs, Claims She Didn’t Know Valerie Jarrett Was Black When She Compared Her to an Ape: LISTEN

Roseanne Barr gave her first interview since her show was canceled to the Rabbi Shmuley Podcast, and attempted to repent by shedding a bunch of tears and claiming she isn’t is a racist.

Said Barr: “I didn’t mean what they think I meant and that’s what’s so painful. But I have to face that this hurt people, and when you hurt people, even unwittingly, there’s no excuse, so I don’t want to blabber off on excuses…I have black children in my family. I’m a lot of things. I’m a loudmouth and all that stuff, but I’m not stupid, for God’s sake, and I never would have wittingly called any black person…say they are a monkey. I never would do that! And I didn’t do that.”

Added Barr: Valerie Jarrett. I don’t agree with her politics, and I thought she was white. I did not know she was a black woman…It is a form of racism, I guess, that I didn’t know she was black.”

Barr also said that ABC had told her to leave Twitter when they signed for the reboot: “They said I have to get off Twitter. I told them I promise I will get off Twitter. They said ‘you’ll shoot yourself in the foot if you’re on there.’ My kids took it away from me. I told ABC, I said I will do that but I have to tell you right now before we sign these papers that I will never stop defending Israel and the Jewish people. If you want to hire me, know that.”

Listen:

Listen to the full podcast (crying starts at 14:00 and continues…):