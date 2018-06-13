Towleroad

Trump: CNN and NBC are ‘Our Country’s Biggest Enemy’

by Andy Towle
June 13, 2018 | 9:59am

Donald Trump declared CNN and NBC America’s “biggest enemy” this morning in a disgusting tweet aimed to further delegitimize the U.S. press.

Tweeted Trump: “So funny to watch the Fake News, especially NBC and CNN. They are fighting hard to downplay the deal with North Korea. 500 days ago they would have “begged” for this deal-looked like war would break out. Our Country’s biggest enemy is the Fake News so easily promulgated by fools!”

