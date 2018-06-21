Trump: Melania’s Jacket ‘Refers to the Fake News Media’

Contradicting Melania Trump’s spokeswoman, who said that the jacket “had no hidden message,” Donald Trump tweeted the opposite. There was, in fact, a very specific message.

“I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?” written on the back of Melania’s jacket, refers to the Fake News Media. Melania has learned how dishonest they are, and she truly no longer cares! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2018

Meanwhile, disturbing new reports have emerged about the treatment of the children in immigrant detention centers.

The AP: “Immigrant children as young as 14 housed at a juvenile detention center in Virginia say they were beaten while handcuffed and locked up for long periods in solitary confinement, left nude and shivering in concrete cells. The abuse claims against the Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center near Staunton, Virginia, are detailed in federal court filings that include a half-dozen sworn statements from Latino teens jailed there for months or years. Multiple detainees say the guards stripped them of their clothes and strapped them to chairs with bags placed over their heads.”