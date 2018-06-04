Towleroad

BREAKING: Trump Tweets He Has the ‘Absolute Right’ to Pardon Himself: ‘But Why Would I Do That When I Have Done Nothing Wrong?’

Trump Tweets He Has the ‘Absolute Right’ to Pardon Himself: ‘But Why Would I Do That When I Have Done Nothing Wrong?’

by Andy Towle
June 4, 2018 | 8:46am

A day after Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani appeared on ABC News’ This Week with George Stephanopoulos declaring that if Trump pardoned himself it would have “tough” political ramifications, Donald Trump tweeted on the topic.

Wrote Trump: “As has been stated by numerous legal scholars, I have the absolute right to PARDON myself, but why would I do that when I have done nothing wrong? In the meantime, the never ending Witch Hunt, led by 13 very Angry and Conflicted Democrats (& others) continues into the mid-terms!”

A short while later, Trump raged that “the special councel (sic) is UNCONSTITUTIONAL”.

Trump also praised his first 500 days, claimed his fix for Obamacare was coming, touted low unemployment, and claimed his trade policy is winning.

You Might Also Like