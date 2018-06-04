Trump Tweets He Has the ‘Absolute Right’ to Pardon Himself: ‘But Why Would I Do That When I Have Done Nothing Wrong?’

Jim Parsons Unloads on Roseanne’s Tweets (How? Why?), Red State Sitcoms, and His Very Traditional Marriage: WATCH

A day after Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani appeared on ABC News’ This Week with George Stephanopoulos declaring that if Trump pardoned himself it would have “tough” political ramifications, Donald Trump tweeted on the topic.

Wrote Trump: “As has been stated by numerous legal scholars, I have the absolute right to PARDON myself, but why would I do that when I have done nothing wrong? In the meantime, the never ending Witch Hunt, led by 13 very Angry and Conflicted Democrats (& others) continues into the mid-terms!”

A short while later, Trump raged that “the special councel (sic) is UNCONSTITUTIONAL”.

The appointment of the Special Councel is totally UNCONSTITUTIONAL! Despite that, we play the game because I, unlike the Democrats, have done nothing wrong! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2018

Trump also praised his first 500 days, claimed his fix for Obamacare was coming, touted low unemployment, and claimed his trade policy is winning.

This is my 500th. Day in Office and we have accomplished a lot – many believe more than any President in his first 500 days. Massive Tax & Regulation Cuts, Military & Vets, Lower Crime & Illegal Immigration, Stronger Borders, Judgeships, Best Economy & Jobs EVER, and much more… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2018

….We had Repeal & Replace done (and the saving to our country of one trillion dollars) except for one person, but it is getting done anyway. Individual Mandate is gone and great, less expensive plans will be announced this month. Drug prices coming down & Right to Try! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2018

“This is the best time EVER to look for a job.” James Freeman of WSJ. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2018

China already charges a tax of 16% on soybeans. Canada has all sorts of trade barriers on our Agricultural products. Not acceptable! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2018