Trump Mocks Protester at Minnesota Rally: ‘Was That a Man or a Woman?’ – WATCH

Donald Trump mocked a protester at his rally in Duluth, Minnesota, asking the crowd, “Was that a man or a woman?” The protester, who had a man bun, was holding up a photo of Trump and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who pleaded guilty in 2008 to soliciting prostitution from an underage girl.
Trump added: “Because he needs a haircut more than I do. I couldn’t tell. Needs a haircut.”
Trump as a protester is forcibly removed from Minnesota rally: "Was that a man or a woman? Because he needs a haircut more than I do" pic.twitter.com/5QOc3M9lXM
