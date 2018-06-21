Towleroad

BREAKING: Trump: ‘You’re Gonna Have a Lot of Happy People’ Colbert: ‘Happy People? Wait, are You Signing a Resignation?’ – WATCH

Trump Mocks Protester at Minnesota Rally: ‘Was That a Man or a Woman?’ – WATCH

by Andy Towle
June 21, 2018 | 10:32am

Donald Trump mocked a protester at his rally in Duluth, Minnesota, asking the crowd, “Was that a man or a woman?” The protester, who had a man bun, was holding up a photo of Trump and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who pleaded guilty in 2008 to soliciting prostitution from an underage girl.

Trump added: “Because he needs a haircut more than I do. I couldn’t tell. Needs a haircut.”

You Might Also Like