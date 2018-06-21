Trump Mocks Protester at Minnesota Rally: ‘Was That a Man or a Woman?’ – WATCH

As SF Pride Approaches, Police Urge Gay Men to Travel in Groups After Two are Brutally Beaten: WATCH

Donald Trump mocked a protester at his rally in Duluth, Minnesota, asking the crowd, “Was that a man or a woman?” The protester, who had a man bun, was holding up a photo of Trump and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who pleaded guilty in 2008 to soliciting prostitution from an underage girl.

Trump added: “Because he needs a haircut more than I do. I couldn’t tell. Needs a haircut.”