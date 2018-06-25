Trump Attacks ‘Red Hen Restaurant’ for Ejecting Sarah Huckabee Sanders: ‘It is Dirty on the Inside’

Donald Trump lashed out on Monday morning at the Red Hen Restaurant, which kicked Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders out on Friday.

Tweeted Trump: “The Red Hen Restaurant should focus more on cleaning its filthy canopies, doors and windows (badly needs a paint job) rather than refusing to serve a fine person like Sarah Huckabee Sanders. I always had a rule, if a restaurant is dirty on the outside, it is dirty on the inside!”

Tweeted Sanders on Saturday: “Last night I was told by the owner of Red Hen in Lexington, VA to leave because I work for @POTUS and I politely left. Her actions say far more about her than about me. I always do my best to treat people, including those I disagree with, respectfully and will continue to do so”

It was later revealed that Sanders’ ejection was prompted by the restaurant’s gay employees.

The Washington Post reported:

Several Red Hen employees are gay, she said. They knew Sanders had defended Trump’s desire to bar transgender people from the military. This month, they had all watched her evade questions and defend a Trump policy that caused migrant children to be separated from their parents.

“Tell me what you want me to do. I can ask her to leave,” Wilkinson told her staff, she said. “They said ‘yes.’ ”

It was important to Wilkinson, she said, that Sanders had already been served — that her staff had not simply refused her on sight. And it was important to her that Sanders was a public official, not just a customer with whom she disagreed, many of whom were included in her regular clientele.