Trump Threw Starburst Candy at Angela Merkel During G7: WATCH

A petulant Donald Trump threw Starburst candy at German Chancellor Angela Merkel during negotiations at the G7 summit, according to CBS Senior Global Affairs Contributor Ian Bremmer.

Said Bremmer to the CBS This Morning hosts: “The advisers had been working on it until 3:00 that morning, straight through the night, including Kudlow from the United States, and Trump was sitting there with his arms crossed, clearly not liking the fact that he felt like they were ganging up on him. He eventually agreed. He said, okay, he’ll sign it. At that point, he stood up, he put his hand in his pocket, his suit jacket pocket, and he took two Starburst candies out, threw them on the table, and said to Merkel, ‘Here, Angela. Don’t say I never give you anything.’”