A Group of Broadway Stars Just Remade ‘We Are The World’ – WATCH

A big group of Broadway stars – Christy Altomare, Kelli Barrett, Andrew Burns, Nikki Renee Daniels, Jordan Donica, Rachel Eskenazi-Gold, Justin Guarini, Derek Klena, Jeff Kready, Sydney Lucas, Beth Malone, Lesli Margherita, Constantine Maroulis, Bebe Neuwirth, Orfeh, George Psomas, Anthony Rapp, Courtney Reed, Chita Rivera, Kate Rockwell, Jarrod Spector, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Ephraim Sykes, Jenna Ushkowitz, and Ben Vereen — have come together for a remake of the 1985 classic “We Are The World”.

The purpose of the new single, said producer Yael Silver, is to call for unity and healing in the world: “More than ever, people need to know that their voices make a difference and their voices together are incredibly powerful. We Are the World’ spoke to us universally and we wanted to share our united voices with the world.”