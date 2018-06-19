Towleroad

French President Emmanuel Macron Replaced by North Korean Dictator Kim Jong Un in White House Photo Gallery

by Andy Towle
June 19, 2018 | 11:15am

In a sign of how the U.S. President sees the world and the nation’s allies, a gallery of photos of French President Emmanuel Macron that were hanging in the White House have been replaced with photos of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

Formerly:

