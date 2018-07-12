12 Russian Intelligence Officials Indicted In Mueller Probe for Hacking DNC, Conspiring to Interfere in 2016 Election

12 Russian intelligence officials have been indicted by a grand jury in the Mueller probe for conspiring to interfere in the 2016 presidential election and hacking into the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, the Democratic National Committee, and Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.

The WaPo reports: “The 11-count indictment spells out in granular detail a carefully planned and executed attack on the information security of Democrats, implanting hundreds of malware files on Democrats’ computer systems, stealing information, and then laundering the pilfered material through fake personas and others to try to influence voters’ opinions. Rosenstein said the suspects worked to ‘hack into computers, steal documents, and release those documents with the intent to interfere with the election.’ The hackers also created the false online personas DC Leaks and Guccifer 2.0 to try to disguise the Russian origins of their work, Rosenstein said. He said the hackers interacted with some Americans in the course of their efforts, but noted that those people had not been charged with a crime.”

Read the full indictment HERE.

From the indictment: "The conspirators, posing as Guccifer 2.0, wrote to a person who was in regular contact with senior members of the presidential campaign of Donald J. Trump" pic.twitter.com/Qs8yLZyQaU — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) July 13, 2018

Developing….