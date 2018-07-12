Kacey Musgraves, Fingernails, Air Force One, Madonna and Ariana Grande, India, Shazam, Liza Minnelli, Jonathan Van Ness: HOT LINKS

Here’s the First Episode of ‘West 40s’, a New Web Series About the Single Lives of 40-Something Gay Men: WATCH

REP. MATT GAETZ. GOP Congressman says Jim Jordan wrestling accusers have connection with ‘deep state’. “I think there are people that have some loose affiliation with the deep state that are out to get Jim Jordan. This is the way they’re manifesting their hatred for a man that is doing everything to fight for the regular folks in this country.”

WISCONSIN. Trump lies for third time that Reagan didn’t win Wisconsin. “One of the states we won — Wisconsin — I didn’t realize this until fairly recently, that was the one state that Ronald Reagan didn’t win when he ran the board his second time.”

2020: Dwayne Johnson won’t run.

EMMY NOMINATIONS 2018. Here’s the full list.

SOUTH KOREA. Over 200,000 sign petition against Pride festival.

AIR FORCE WHAT? Trump wants new paint job for iconic presidential plane. ‘President Trump wants to update the paint job on the next version of Air Force One, ditching the iconic robin’s-egg blue (which he calls a “Jackie Kennedy color”) for a bolder, “more American” look.

NATO. Trump threatens pullout.

TRANSGENDER MILITARY BAN. Trump administration believes it has upper hand with SCOTUS: “The Supreme Court in June held that Trump’s many negative comments about Muslims on the campaign trail were irrelevant to a judicial review of the policy, particularly because the third and final version of the ban was based on an intense national security review. Likewise, Trump’s ban on transgender soldiers was issued in 2017 with little preparation, only to be withdrawn and replaced this year by a more carefully drafted version. The Trump administration connected the two directives in a July 9 filing in federal court in Seattle, where a national civil rights organization, Lambda Legal, sued on behalf of transgender soldiers who want to overturn the policy. A judge put the ban on hold during the litigation.”

LOVE LIZA. Liza Minnelli items up for auction.

INDIA. Indian judge signals support for decriminalization of homosexuality ahead of ruling: “(Homosexuality) is not an aberration, but a variation,” said Justice Indu Malhotra. “Because of family pressures and societal pressures, they are forced to marry the opposite sex and it leads to bi-sexuality and other mental trauma.”

BUFFALO GROVE. Illinois town to get first Pride parade thanks to a 12-year-old.

JONATHAN VAN NESS. The Queer Eye grooming guru on depression: “I was 25, and I was watching my stepdad pass away from cancer. I was in yoga every day, I was in therapy, and I got on and off medication the same year. When I got off of them, I quit cold turkey. It was, like, six months of psychotic depression. So, don’t do that. If you do decide to get off, definitely wean yourself off. But the biggest thing about self-care is to be gentle with yourself and remember there’s no one way up that mountain. Maybe don’t take advice from this interview about what you should do with antidepressants, because I don’t know you.”

SHAZAM. First look at the DC movie starring Zachary Levi and Jack Dylan Grazer.

GOODBYE MR. Gay magazine Hello Mr. is shutting down. Editor Ryan Fitzgibbon: ‘The world we live in today is a very different place than the one that originally afforded me the space to subvert gay media through a branding exercise. “Marriage can wait” meant something different in 2012 than it does now. After six dedicated years pushing our queer stories forward, I’ve learned a few things about my place in this conversation. When I came out a decade ago, for instance, I could have never imagined that my visibility, the thing I feared most, would become such a powerful form of activism.’

COLLABORATION OF THE DAY? Madonna and Ariana Grande may have just recorded together.

CONCERT OF THE DAY. Bach on a piano for a blind elephant. “Lam Duan is the name of an old blind elephant, her name means “Tree with Yellow Flowers”. Lam Duan has been blind most of her life.”

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Kacey Musgraves “High Horse”.

GROOMING MOMENT OF THE DAY. “At the age of 82, having grown the nails on his left hand for 66 years, Shridhar Chillal (Longest fingernails on a single hand – ever) is finally having them cut.”

THIRSTY THURSDAY. Stephen James B. Davis.