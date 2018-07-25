Trump Explodes Over Cohen Recording: ‘What Kind of Lawyer Would Tape a Client?’

Donald Trump lashed out at his former lawyer and “fixer” Michael Cohen on Wednesday, after CNN played one of 12 tapes seized in the FBI’s raid of Cohen’s offices earlier this year.

Tweeted Trump: “What kind of a lawyer would tape a client? So sad! Is this a first, never heard of it before? Why was the tape so abruptly terminated (cut) while I was presumably saying positive things? I hear there are other clients and many reporters that are taped – can this be so? Too bad!”