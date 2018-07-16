CVS Fires Racist Gay Trump-Supporting Manager Who Called Police on Black Woman Over Coupon

Senator Chuck Schumer: The Only Explanation for Trump’s Behavior at Summit is that Putin Has ‘Damaging’ Dirt on Him – WATCH

CVS Health has fired Morry Matson, the gay Republican and Trump-supporting manager of their pharmacy in the Edgewater neighborhood of Chicago after Matson was captured on video calling police on a black woman for trying to use a coupon.

CVS told Block Chicago that an additional manager has been fired as well: “We have completed our investigation, and as a result the two colleagues who were involved are no longer employed by CVS Health.”

Matson, who was a Trump delegate and president of the Illinois Log Cabin Republicans and also a candidate for alderman in Chicago’s 48th ward where he is running on a platform of “increased police presence” was filmed trembling as he placed the call to police, saying “it’s a female….African American.”

Log Cabin Republicans President Gregory T. Angelo also released a statement to Block Chicago: “Log Cabin Republicans Chapter Leaders have a duty to conduct themselves in a manner becoming of an organization advocating equality and inclusion of all Americans — whether or not they are acting in an official capacity on behalf of LCR or otherwise. As news articles highlighting Mr. Matson’s actions from this past weekend show, not doing so can have detrimental consequences not only for individual Chapters, but for the national organization as a whole. As such, the provisional charter afforded to LCR Illinois under its newly reconstituted leadership has been terminated.”