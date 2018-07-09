Dick Cheney Signs Waterboarding Kit in Promo for New Sacha Baron Cohen Series: WATCH

Sacha Baron Cohen released a promo for his upcoming Showtime series Who Is America? The clip features former VP and torture-proponent Dick Cheney signing a waterboarding kit.
— Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) July 8, 2018
Wrote Variety of the mysterious new show expected to drop this month: “The format is said to be similar to Baron Cohen’s “Da Ali G Show,” which aired on Channel 4 in the U.K. and HBO in the U.S. Baron Cohen teased the project on July 4, releasing a cryptic video via social media that said, in part, “He’s back as you’ve never seen him before.””
A message from your President @realDonaldTrump on Independence Day pic.twitter.com/O2PwZqO0cs
— Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) July 4, 2018