Dick Cheney Signs Waterboarding Kit in Promo for New Sacha Baron Cohen Series: WATCH

California Deputy D.A. Wonders Why Maxine Waters Hasn’t Been Shot Yet in Profanity-Laden Racist Remark

Trump’s Personal Driver Sues Him for 3,300 Hours of Unpaid Overtime

Sacha Baron Cohen released a promo for his upcoming Showtime series Who Is America? The clip features former VP and torture-proponent Dick Cheney signing a waterboarding kit.

Wrote Variety of the mysterious new show expected to drop this month: “The format is said to be similar to Baron Cohen’s “Da Ali G Show,” which aired on Channel 4 in the U.K. and HBO in the U.S. Baron Cohen teased the project on July 4, releasing a cryptic video via social media that said, in part, “He’s back as you’ve never seen him before.””