‘Drag Race All Stars’ Winner Trixie Mattel Under Fire After Racist Joke Resurfaces

Trixie Mattel is under fire for a joke that resurfaced on Twitter made during the Hater’s Roast tour in Denver several months ago.
Said the Drag Race All Stars winner: “I couldn’t decide what to wear so I wore this. It’s just like a cotton. Latrice picked it.”
When the audience groaned and gasped, Trixie replied: “Oh, is that too far, Denver. What did you forget to invite your black friends tonight?”
Twitter had a few reactions:
y’all with aquaria’s tweet from 5 years ago: trash! racist! cancelled!
y’all with trixie calling latrice a cotton picker: pic.twitter.com/izAVwI6rRN
— mia (@aquariavelour) July 4, 2018
ew stop trying to defend trixie. crawl out of her ass for a sec and admit that “joke” was gross, racist, and distasteful
— vic💒¨̮ 9 (@lovedpink) July 4, 2018
If you condone trixie’s racist jokes, please unfollow me. Trixie could’ve made a joke about anything in the world, yet she thought it was alright to use the slave trade as the butt of the joke. pic.twitter.com/FlrvVzFfTL
— Ben (@bon_vert) July 3, 2018
omg no one is saying trixie is a full time racist and enthusiastic member of the local klu klux klan that meets twice a week we're just saying what she said was unacceptable and u need to shut up with ignoring n justifying her mess over n over pic.twitter.com/XTCcXRInzT
— isabel (@ultalaska) July 4, 2018
I adore Bianca Del Rio. 🤡
I LOVE Trixie Mattel. 💕
Have the people who are bashing Trixie been to one of Bianca’s shows?
Bianca says shit about white people (she’s not white, mind you, but I am) and calls us “fa**ots”. Yet, I don’t get offended.
Trixie isn’t racist.
— Travis Mason (@Travvie_Dearest) July 4, 2018
Trixie responded to anger over the joke, tweeting, “If you think drag queens apologize for jokes at a roast, you watch too much TV.”
If you think drag queens apologize for jokes at a roast, you watch too much TV.
— Trixie Mattel (@trixiemattel) July 5, 2018
