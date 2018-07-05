Towleroad

‘Drag Race All Stars’ Winner Trixie Mattel Under Fire After Racist Joke Resurfaces

by Towleroad
July 5, 2018 | 10:34am

Trixie Mattel is under fire for a joke that resurfaced on Twitter made during the Hater’s Roast tour in Denver several months ago.

Said the Drag Race All Stars winner: “I couldn’t decide what to wear so I wore this. It’s just like a cotton. Latrice picked it.”

When the audience groaned and gasped, Trixie replied: “Oh, is that too far, Denver. What did you forget to invite your black friends tonight?”

Twitter had a few reactions:

Trixie responded to anger over the joke, tweeting, “If you think drag queens apologize for jokes at a roast, you watch too much TV.”

