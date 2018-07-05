‘Drag Race All Stars’ Winner Trixie Mattel Under Fire After Racist Joke Resurfaces

Trixie Mattel is under fire for a joke that resurfaced on Twitter made during the Hater’s Roast tour in Denver several months ago.

Said the Drag Race All Stars winner: “I couldn’t decide what to wear so I wore this. It’s just like a cotton. Latrice picked it.”

When the audience groaned and gasped, Trixie replied: “Oh, is that too far, Denver. What did you forget to invite your black friends tonight?”

Twitter had a few reactions:

y’all with aquaria’s tweet from 5 years ago: trash! racist! cancelled! y’all with trixie calling latrice a cotton picker: pic.twitter.com/izAVwI6rRN — mia (@aquariavelour) July 4, 2018

ew stop trying to defend trixie. crawl out of her ass for a sec and admit that “joke” was gross, racist, and distasteful — vic💒¨̮ 9 (@lovedpink) July 4, 2018

If you condone trixie’s racist jokes, please unfollow me. Trixie could’ve made a joke about anything in the world, yet she thought it was alright to use the slave trade as the butt of the joke. pic.twitter.com/FlrvVzFfTL — Ben (@bon_vert) July 3, 2018

omg no one is saying trixie is a full time racist and enthusiastic member of the local klu klux klan that meets twice a week we're just saying what she said was unacceptable and u need to shut up with ignoring n justifying her mess over n over pic.twitter.com/XTCcXRInzT — isabel (@ultalaska) July 4, 2018

I adore Bianca Del Rio. 🤡 I LOVE Trixie Mattel. 💕 Have the people who are bashing Trixie been to one of Bianca’s shows? Bianca says shit about white people (she’s not white, mind you, but I am) and calls us “fa**ots”. Yet, I don’t get offended. Trixie isn’t racist. — Travis Mason (@Travvie_Dearest) July 4, 2018

Trixie responded to anger over the joke, tweeting, “If you think drag queens apologize for jokes at a roast, you watch too much TV.”

If you think drag queens apologize for jokes at a roast, you watch too much TV. — Trixie Mattel (@trixiemattel) July 5, 2018