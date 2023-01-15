Maren Morris Apologizes For Homophobia in Country Music During ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ [Watch]

Published by

Taste of Country

Maren Morris was a guest judge on Friday night’s (Jan. 13) episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race, offering her input as the 15 remaining competitors vied to make it through to the next round of the show. But she wasn’t just there to give her feedback on the drag queens’ looks, outfits and acting skills: As an ambassador from country music, Morris also took some time to address homophobia within the genre. The star sat down with the show’s contestants during a backstage segment called RPDR: Untucked, and apologized for any hate they feel from her fellow country performers. “Coming from country music an…

Read More