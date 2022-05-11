Spider-Man: No Way Home And ‘Euphoria’ Lead The Nominations At The MTV Movie And TV Awards - Towleroad Gay News

BANG Showbiz English
‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ and ‘Euphoria’ lead the nominations at the MTV Movie TV Awards.
The final movie in the Tom Holland-led trilogy – that included cameos from previous title holders Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield – leads the list of nominees in the Film section with seven nods, including Best Movie and Best Hero.
The HBO teen drama – that follows Zendaya’s character Rue and her high school friends played by Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Hunter Schafer and Maude Apatow – dominates the TV half after being tipped for six awards, including Best Show and Best Fight for the much memed smackdown between Maddy and Cassie in the season finale.
Elsewhere, in the Unscripted award leader is ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ after they snagged four nominations, including Best Unscripted Series.
Other contenders for the coveted accolade include ‘The D’Amelio Show’, ‘Teen Mom: Family Reunion’, and ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’.
The groundbreaking eight-part series ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ – which was directed by Peter Jackson – is up for the new category Best Music Documentary, along with ‘Oasis Knebworth 1996’ and ‘Janet Jackson’, ‘Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy’, ‘Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR movie).
In the film categories, ‘The Batman’ – which stars Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz – has received four nods, including Best Performance for Robert. The remake of ‘Dune’ – starring Timothee Chalamet – also received award nominations.
The Movie TV Awards are being staged at the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles on 5 June from 8pm ET, a move away from their two night bonanza.
The event has not yet announced a host to lead the proceedings.
Fans can vote for the awards – which includes 26 gender neutral categories – including the new categories, such as Best Song, “Here for the Hookup, Best Reality Return, Best Music Documentary, Best Reality Romance, Best Reality Star
Fan voting for the awards is now open at vote.mtv.com and it will remain until May 18.
Movie TV Awards: Scripted nominations
BEST MOVIE
Dune
Scream
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
The Adam Project
The Batman
BEST SHOW
Euphoria
Inventing Anna
Loki
Squid Game
Ted Lasso
Yellowstone
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE
Lady Gaga
House of Gucci
Robert Pattinson
The Batman
Sandra Bullock
The Lost City
Timothée Chalamet
Dune
Tom Holland
Spider-Man: No Way Home
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW
Amanda Seyfried
The Dropout
Kelly Reilly
Yellowstone
Lily James
Pam Tommy
Sydney Sweeney
Euphoria
Zendaya
Euphoria
BEST HERO
Daniel Craig
No Time to Die
Oscar Isaac
Moon Knight
Scarlett Johansson
Black Widow
Simu Liu
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Tom Holland
Spider-Man: No Way Home
BEST VILLAIN
Colin Farrell
The Batman
Daniel Radcliffe
The Lost City
James Jude Courtney
Halloween Kills
Victoria Pedretti
You
Willem Dafoe
Spider-Man: No Way Home
BEST KISS
Hunter Schafer Dominic Fike
Euphoria
Lily Collins Lucien Laviscount
Emily in Paris
Poopies the snake
Jackass Forever
Robert Pattinson Zoë Kravitz
The Batman
Tom Holland Zendaya
Spider-Man: No Way Home
BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE
Brett Goldstein
Ted Lasso
John Cena
Peacemaker
Johnny Knoxville
Jackass Forever
Megan Stalter
Hacks
Ryan Reynolds
Free Guy
BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE
Alana Haim
Licorice Pizza
Ariana DeBose
West Side Story
Hannah Einbinder
Hacks
Jung Ho-yeon
Squid Game
Sophia Di Martino
Loki
BEST FIGHT
Black Widow vs. Widows
Black Widow
Cassie vs. Maddy
Euphoria
Guy vs. Dude
Free Guy
Shang-Chi bus fight
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Men end battle
Spider-Man: No Way Home
MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE
Jenna Ortega
Scream
Kyle Richards
Halloween Kills
Mia Goth
X
Millicent Simmonds
A Quiet Place Part II
Sadie Sink
Fear Street: Part Two 1978
BEST TEAM
Loki
Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson
Only Murders in the Building
Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire
The Adam Project
Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell
The Lost City
Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt
HERE FOR THE HOOKUP
Euphoria
Never Have I Ever
Pam Tommy
Sex/Life
Sex Lives of College Girls
BEST SONG
“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)”
Jennifer Hudson / Respect
“Just Look Up”
Ariana Grande Kid Cudi / Don’t Look Up
“Little Star”
Dominic Fike / Euphoria
“On My Way (Marry Me)”
Jennifer Lopez / Marry Me
“We Don’t Talk About Bruno”
Encanto Cast / Encanto
Movie TV Awards: Unscripted nominations
BEST DOCU-REALITY SERIES
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Love Hip Hop: Atlanta
Selling Sunset
Summer House
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
BEST COMPETITION SERIES
American Idol
Dancing with the Stars
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Challenge: Spies, Lies Allies
The Masked Singer
BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW
Bar Rescue
Dr. Pimple Popper
Making It
Selena + Chef
Queer Eye
BEST UNSCRIPTED SERIES
Hart to Heart
Teen Mom: Family Reunion
The D’Amelio Show
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip
Queen of the Universe
BEST REALITY STAR
Chris “CT” Tamburello
The Challenge
Chrishell Stause
Selling Sunset
Lindsay Hubbard
Summer House
Teresa Giudice
The Real Housewives of New Jersey
Willow Pill
RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14
BEST REALITY ROMANCE
Joe Amabile Serena Pitt
Bachelor in Paradise
Loren Alexei Brovarnik
Loren Alexei: After the 90 Days
Nany Gonzalez Kaycee Clark
The Challenge: Spies, Lies Allies
Tom Sandoval Ariana Madix
Vanderpump Rules
Yandy Mendeecees – Love Hip Hop: Atlanta
BEST TALK /TOPICAL SHOW
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
The Drew Barrymore Show
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
BEST HOST
Charlamagne Tha God
Tha God’s Honest Truth
Gordon Ramsay
MasterChef
Kelly Clarkson
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Rob Dyrdek
Ridiculousness
RuPaul
RuPaul’s Drag Race
BEST BREAKTHROUGH SOCIAL STAR
Bella Poarch
Benito Skinner
Caleb Hearon
Khaby Lame
Megan Stalter
BEST FIGHT
Bosco vs. Lady Camden – RuPaul’s Drag Race
Candiace Dillard Bassett vs. Mia Thornton – Salad toss fight -The Real Housewives of Potomac
Christine Quinn vs. Chrishell Stause
Selling Sunset
Danielle Olivera vs. Ciara Miller vs. Lindsay Hubbar – Summer House
Margaret Josephs vs. Teresa Giudice – The Real Housewives of New Jersey
BEST REALITY RETURN
Bethenny Frankel –
The Big Shot with Bethenny
Kylie Sonique Love
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars
Paris Hilton
Cooking with Paris Paris in Love
Sher
Ex on the Beach
Tami Roman
The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles
BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY
Janet Jackson
Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
Oasis Knebworth 1996
Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)
The Beatles: Get Back