Trump on Seized Cohen Recording: ‘The Good News is That Your Favorite President Did Nothing Wrong!’

Yesterday, news broke that former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen secretly recorded at least one conversation with Donald Trump two months before the election in which he discussed payoffs to Karen McDougal with the then candidate. The recording was swept up as part of the FBI raid on Cohen’s office.

Trump spouted off about his innocence in a Saturday tweet: “Inconceivable that the government would break into a lawyer’s office (early in the morning) – almost unheard of. Even more inconceivable that a lawyer would tape a client – totally unheard of & perhaps illegal. The good news is that your favorite President did nothing wrong!”

Stormy Daniels’ lawyer Michael Avenatti says Cohen had more tapes: “I know for a fact that this is not the only tape. I think this is a very serious matter and I think that any or all audio tapes that Michael Cohen has in his possession relating to this president should be released for the public.”