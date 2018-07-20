Towleroad Gay News

‘Golden Girls’ Action Figures On The Way

by Towleroad
July 20, 2018 | 11:15am

National Entertainment Collectibles Association (NECA), the largest manufacturer of wholesale licensed merchandise, just announced a line of action figures based on the television show The Golden Girls, and the dolls look just like their TV counterparts. They’ll be available early 2019, according to the company, which introduced the set at San Diego Comic Con.

Writes NECA: “Dorothy, Rose, Blanche and Sofia are dressed in fabric clothing that’s perfect for an afternoon on the lanai, and feature authorized likenesses. Each fully articulated figure stands approximately 8” tall.”

golden girls

