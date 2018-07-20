Jason Mraz Talks More About His Sexuality: ‘I’ve Had Experiences with Men’

Last month, singer-songwriter Jason Mraz made headlines after penning a poem to the LGBTQ community which ended with the line, “I am bi your side, All ways.” Many interpreted it as a ‘coming out’ statement from Mraz.

Mraz spoke more about what he said in the poem in a new interview with Billboard: “Honestly, I didn’t realize it was going to be so telling. But I’ve had experiences with men, even while I was dating the woman who became my wife. It was like, ‘Wow, does that mean I am gay?’ And my wife laid it out for me. She calls it ‘two spirit,’ which is what the Native Americans call someone who can love both man and woman. I really like that.”