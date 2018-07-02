Michelle Wolf Compares Ivanka to Herpes: ‘Unpleasant, Incurable, and Always Shows Up When We’re About to Get F—ed’ – WATCH

‘Troy,’ ‘Battle of the Sexes’ and Everything Else Streaming on Netflix, Hulu, HBO, and Amazon This Month

White House Correspondents Dinner firebrand Michelle Wolf took a clear side on the civility debate in a segment on her Netflix show The Break on Sunday, suggesting that casually harassing the Trump administration doesn’t work.

“You have to insult them specifically,” Wolf said. “‘You’re a c**t’ doesn’t hurt them. It’s on their vision board.”

Wolf then launched into a barrage of various suggested insults for members of the Trump administration but kept coming back to the First Daughter: “If you see Ivanka on the street, first call her Tiffany. This will devastate her. Then, talk to her in terms she will understand. Say, ‘Ivanka, you’re like vaginal mesh. You were supposed to support women, but now you have blood all over you and you’re the center of a thousand lawsuits.’”

Added Wolf: “Ivanka, you’re like that birth control pill Yaz. At first it seemed like it’d be really cool and helpful, but you need to be immediately recalled.”

She continued: “Is your nickname herpes? Because you’re not necessarily the most dangerous person in the administration but you’re very unpleasant, totally incurable and you always show up when we’re about to get f**ked…Remember, discourse is a path to change and Ivanka is the prettiest tumor in a swiftly moving cancer.”