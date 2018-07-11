Drunk Racist Harasses Woman Wearing Puerto Rican Flag Shirt in Chicago-Area Park While Cop Stands By, Does Nothing: WATCH

Sarah Palin Wails After Being ‘Duped’ by Sacha Baron Cohen for New TV Series

A video shot in mid-June in which a drunk racist harasses a woman for wearing a shirt bearing the Puerto Rican flag has lit up social media. The incident in the clip, which is disgusting, is made more disturbing by the fact that a police officer is standing by as the woman continues to be harassed.

Says the man, identified as Timothy Trybus: “Why is she wearing that sh*t? … If you’re an American citizen, you should not be wearing that shirt in America…You’re not an American…If you’re an American, you wouldn’t be wearing that.”

Almost ten minutes go by before additional officers show up to handle the situation.

The Chicago Tribune reports: “The officer in question has been placed on desk duty as an internal investigation progresses, a local congressman called for a federal probe into the matter and the video prompted multiple calls for the police officer to resign or be fired. Even the governor of Puerto Rico tweeted about it as views of the video approached the 2 million mark.”

Watch the video: