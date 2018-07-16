Randy Rainbow’s Newest ‘Pirates of Penzance’ Trump Slam is a Lyrical Tour De Force: WATCH

Randy Rainbow takes the Gilbert and Sullivan comedic opera Pirates of Penzance to new heights with “A Very Stable Genius”, his take on the iconic musical’s “I Am The Very Model of a Modern Major General”.

A sampling of Rainbow’s brilliant lyrics:

He’s always been a pro at things like violating protocols

And reproducing other egotistical neanderthals

To all our greatest allies he decides to say “get outta here”

While doing all he can to satisfy his daddy Vladimir.

There’s no one as accomplished in the art of the distraction

Of anything that’s factual he orders a retraction

When greeting foreign leaders he prefers the pomp and circumstance

Then vomits verbal diarrhea to satisfy his sycophants…

Watch: