Scarlett Johansson Pulls Out of Transgender Role Amid Backlash Over Casting Discrimination

by Andy Towle
July 13, 2018 | 4:58pm

Scarlett Johansson has pulled out of her role in the Rupert Sanders-directed Rug & Tug, in which she would have played Dante “Tex” Gill, a transgender massage parlor mogul, following criticism that a cisgender actress had been hired to play a transgender role.

Johansson told OUT magazine: “I have great admiration and love for the trans community and am grateful that the conversation regarding inclusivity in Hollywood continues. While I would have loved the opportunity to bring Dante’s story and transition to life, I understand why many feel he should be portrayed by a transgender person, and I am thankful that this casting debate, albeit controversial, has sparked a larger conversation about diversity and representation in film.”

