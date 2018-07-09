Tab Hunter Dead at 86

Screen heartthrob Tab Hunter, the star of more than 40 films who lived a closet life in Hollywood and came out in his 2005 autobiography Tab Hunter Confidential: The Making of a Movie Star, has died, according to the Facebook page associated with the documentary made from the book that has been a source of information about the star.
Wrote the Facebook post: “Tab passed away tonight three days shy of his 87th birthday. Please honor his memory by saying a prayer on his behalf. He would have liked that.”