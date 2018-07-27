Trump Tweets Rage at Michael Cohen for ‘Making Up Stories’ About Him, Hiring Clinton Lawyer

Donald Trump on Friday morning raged at his former lawyer Michael Cohen after a report that Cohen claims the then candidate knew in advance about the Trump Tower meeting with Russians offering dirt on Hillary Clinton.

Tweeted Trump: “Arrived back in Washington last night from a very emotional reopening of a major U.S. Steel plant in Granite City, Illinois, only to be greeted with the ridiculous news that the highly conflicted Robert Mueller and his gang of 13 Angry Democrats obviously cannot find Collusion…….,the only Collusion with Russia was with the Democrats, so now they are looking at my Tweets (along with 53 million other people) – the rigged Witch Hunt continues! How stupid and unfair to our Country….And so the Fake News doesn’t waste my time with dumb questions, NO,………I did NOT know of the meeting with my son, Don jr. Sounds to me like someone is trying to make up stories in order to get himself out of an unrelated jam (Taxi cabs maybe?). He even retained Bill and Crooked Hillary’s lawyer. Gee, I wonder if they helped him make the choice!

