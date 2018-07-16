Trump Attempts Damage Control Hours After Throwing FBI Under Bus: ‘I Have GREAT Confidence in MY Intelligence People’

Senator Chuck Schumer: The Only Explanation for Trump’s Behavior at Summit is that Putin Has ‘Damaging’ Dirt on Him – WATCH

Jetting back to the U.S. on Air Force One, Donald Trump attempted damage control after siding with Russia rather than the U.S. intelligence community on election meddling and offering statements many are calling treasonous during his summit with Vladimir Putin.

Tweeted Trump: “As I said today and many times before, “I have GREAT confidence in MY intelligence people.” However, I also recognize that in order to build a brighter future, we cannot exclusively focus on the past – as the world’s two largest nuclear powers, we must get along! # HELSINKI2018”