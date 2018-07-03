Towleroad

Trump Planning Private Meeting with Putin, No Aides Allowed

by Andy Towle
July 3, 2018 | 10:36am

putin trump handshake

Donald Trump is planning a private meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the beginning of their July 16 Helsinki summit at which no aides will be present.

CNN reports: “Ahead of the North Korea summit, some US officials expressed concern about a meeting without any other aides present. Without official note-takers or other witnesses, one-on-one meetings lack any official record, making it difficult afterward to determine whether agreements have been reached. Putin is known as a shrewd negotiator who some officials worry could exploit such a session and extract concessions from Trump.”

