Colton Haynes Back with Jeff Leatham After Divorce Filing: ‘Life is a Beautiful Place with You Beside Me’

Actor Colton Haynes has apparently worked things out with florist-to-the-stars hubby Jeff Leatham following a lengthy public break-up which included a divorce filing.

The Teen Wolf actor posted to Instagram Sunday: “Can’t believe it’s already been 1 yr. since we got married @jeffleatham 🙂 Happy Anniversary my beautiful husband ❤️❤️❤️”

Leatham also shared a post, writing: “I can’t remember what it was like before you, and I don’t even know how we got here but maybe that’s exactly what I needed,” he wrote. “Someone who could make me forget where I came from and someone who could make me love without knowing how to fall.Happy Anniversary My Beautiful Husband. Life is a beautiful place with you beside me. I LOVE YOU.”