Pharrell Sent Trump a ‘Cease and Desist’ for Playing ‘Happy’ at Rally Hours After the Synagogue Massacre

Pharrell has sent Donald Trump a cease and desist order over the unauthorized use of his song “Happy” at a rally hours after the Tree of Life synagogue massacre in Pittsburgh.

Wrote Pharrell’s attorney Howard King in the legal notice: “On the day of the mass murder of 11 human beings at the hands of a deranged ‘nationalist,’ you played his song ‘Happy’ to a crowd at a politic event in Indiana. There was nothing ‘Happy’ about the tragedy inflicted upon our country on Saturday and no permission was granted for your use of this song for this purpose.”