Towleroad Gay News

BREAKING: GOP Candidate Threatens Pennsylvania Governor: ‘I’m Going to Stomp All Over Your Face with Golf Spikes!’ — WATCH

Trump: ‘Everyone Wants Ivanka to be the New United Nations Ambassador’

by Andy Towle
October 12, 2018 | 12:31pm

Donald Trump on Friday claimed that there are calls from everywhere for Ivanka Trump (who has already said no) to be UN Ambassador.

Tweeted Trump: “So nice, everyone wants Ivanka Trump to be the new United Nations Ambassador. She would be incredible, but I can already hear the chants of Nepotism! We have great people that want the job.”

You Might Also Like