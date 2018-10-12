Trump: ‘Everyone Wants Ivanka to be the New United Nations Ambassador’

Donald Trump on Friday claimed that there are calls from everywhere for Ivanka Trump (who has already said no) to be UN Ambassador.

Tweeted Trump: “So nice, everyone wants Ivanka Trump to be the new United Nations Ambassador. She would be incredible, but I can already hear the chants of Nepotism! We have great people that want the job.”

So nice, everyone wants Ivanka Trump to be the new United Nations Ambassador. She would be incredible, but I can already hear the chants of Nepotism! We have great people that want the job. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2018