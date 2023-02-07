Ivanka Trump ‘Doesn’t Trust’ Donald Trump Jr.’s Fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle, Claims Insider: ‘Sees Her As A Desperate Social Climber’

mega

Though Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. seem happy together, it doesn’t look like the political guru’s family is accepting of her.

“Ivanka [Trump] doesn’t trust her because she sees her as a social climber desperate to marry into the family,” a source revealed.

Guilfoyle, 53, and Ivanka’s relationship got worse at Tiffany Trump‘s wedding in November 2022. “Kimberly wore black, which rubbed everyone the wrong way,” the source said of the party, where all the other women wore pastels. “Kimberly knew the dress code and simply disregarded it, which upset both Tiffany and Ivanka.”

As a result, the businesswoman, 41, cut the TV personality out of her photo when she posted on social media. “Once people online noticed, Ivanka reposted the image with Kimberly in it, but the damage was done,” the insider dished.

However, Ivanka, who is married to Jared Kushner, seems to have a soft spot for Donald Jr.’s ex-wife, Vanessa Trump. “She loves her former sister-in-law, Vanessa,” the source said of Donald Jr.’s ex, whom he divorced after 13 years of marriage in 2018. “There was hope that they would reconcile, but Kimberly put the kibosh on that.”

These days, the Trump family haven’t been agreeing on many things. After Donald Trump announced he would be running for president again in 2024, Ivanka decided to walk away from the campaign.

“Ivanka’s decision to stay out of politics and re-launch her brand is another reason she’s been keeping her distance. Kimberly, along with Eric’s wife, Lara, consider it a huge betrayal, so they’ve taken sides against her,” the source spilled. “No one trusts anyone anymore.”

As OK! previously reported, Ivanka announced why she wouldn’t be working alongside her father anymore.

“I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family,” she said in a statement, which was posted on Instagram.

“I do not plan to be involved in politics. While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena. I am grateful to have had the honor of serving the American people and I will always be proud of many of our Administration’s accomplishments.”

