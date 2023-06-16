Ivanka Trump ‘Does Not Want to Be Involved’ With Father Donald Trump’s Legal Issues: ‘She is Removed From It’

mega

Ivanka Trump has chosen to do what’s best for her family!

A source recently spilled to a news outlet that the former First Daughter had chosen to stay quiet amid her father Donald Trump’s two indictments in order to protect her three kids: Arabella, 11, Joseph, 9, and Theodore, 6.

“It has been a rough period for all of the Trump kids, but Ivanka has always been especially close to her father,” the source shared.

“She loves him, her kids love him, and they are still a close family. But Ivanka does not want to be involved with the legal issues. She is removed from it and has adapted well to Miami. Her whole family loves it,” the insider insisted.

While Ivanka is focused on their family, husband Jared Kushner continues to hone in on money-making opportunities in the major city.

“Jared has lots of business going on in south Florida,” the source added.

Prior to the ex-president’s 2020 loss, both Ivanka and Jared were top aides to her father while he was in the White House. The family-of-five now lives a much quieter life of leisure.

Although she has not spoken about Donald’s current legal debacle, there is no love lost between the pair as she wished him a Happy Birthday on Wednesday, June 14.

“Happy Birthday, Dad! You are an incredible father. Your love, energy and strength inspire me every day. Wishing you a year filled with the happiness you deserve,” she wrote on her Instagram Story about the 77-year-old.

In November 2022, the blonde beauty began to lessen her involvement with her dad’s political affairs when she announced she would not be a part of the former reality TV star’s 2024 presidential campaign.

“I love my father very much,” she said just moments following Donald’s campaign debut. “This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family.”

“I do not plan to be involved in politics. While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena,” she added.

