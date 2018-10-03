Undecided Sens. Susan Collins and Jeff Flake Denounce Trump’s Mockery of Kavanaugh Accuser: WATCH

Christian Bale and Sam Rockwell Have Fully Transformed into Dick Cheney and George W. Bush in ‘VICE’ – WATCH

Senators Jeff Flake (R-AZ) and Susan Collins (R-ME), both undecided on the confirmation of SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh, blasted Donald Trump’s mockery of Christine Blasey Ford, the woman accusing Kavanaugh of sexual assault.

Said Collins: “The president’s comments were just plain wrong.”

.@SenatorCollins on Trump mocking Dr. Christine Blasey Ford: "The president's comments were just plain wrong." pic.twitter.com/4QvgJLEDcq — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 3, 2018

Flake also denounced the remarks: “There’s no time and no place for remarks like that. But to discuss something this sensitive at a political rally is just not right…It’s kind of appalling.”

“There’s no time and no place for remarks like that. But to discuss something this sensitive at a political rally is just not right…It’s kind of appalling.” @JeffFlake on President Trump’s comments about Dr. Ford at a rally last night pic.twitter.com/6SaTLZK899 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 3, 2018

Another key vote on the Kavanaugh nomination, Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) has yet to comment on Trump’s remarks.