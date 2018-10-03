Towleroad Gay News

BREAKING: Stormy Daniels Tells Jimmy Kimmel About Sex with Trump: ‘I Laid There and Prayed for Death’ — WATCH

Undecided Sens. Susan Collins and Jeff Flake Denounce Trump’s Mockery of Kavanaugh Accuser: WATCH

by Andy Towle
October 3, 2018 | 12:07pm

Senators Jeff Flake (R-AZ) and Susan Collins (R-ME), both undecided on the confirmation of SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh, blasted Donald Trump’s mockery of Christine Blasey Ford, the woman accusing Kavanaugh of sexual assault.

Said Collins: “The president’s comments were just plain wrong.”

Flake also denounced the remarks: “There’s no time and no place for remarks like that. But to discuss something this sensitive at a political rally is just not right…It’s kind of appalling.”

Another key vote on the Kavanaugh nomination, Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) has yet to comment on Trump’s remarks.

You Might Also Like