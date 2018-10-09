UN Ambassador Nikki Haley Has Resigned

Donald Trump has accepted the resignation of UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, a White House official confirmed to CNN’s Jim Acosta.

The resignation was first reported by Axios: “The timing of her departure is still unclear…Haley discussed her resignation with Trump last week when she visited him at the White House, these sources said. Her news shocked a number of senior foreign policy officials in the Trump administration.”

Trump and Haley are scheduled to make a statement at 10:30 am ET.

Big announcement with my friend Ambassador Nikki Haley in the Oval Office at 10:30am. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2018

