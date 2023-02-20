Don Lemon Is ‘Gutted’ By His Controversial Remarks About Nikki Haley, Insider Reveals: He Feels ‘He Let Women Down’

mega

Don Lemon is “gutted” after making controversial remarks about Nikki Haley, an insider revealed.

According to the insider, the anchor, who said Haley “is not in her prime,” believes he “let women down.”

As a result, Lemon will not return to the TV show on Monday, February 20, and Sara Sidner will fill in for him alongside Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins.

As OK! previously reported, the TV personality, 56, took the day off on Friday, February 17 — just one day after he spoke poorly of Haley, who is running for president in 2024.

Lemon escaped to Miami, Fla., where he spent the day in the water.

While on TV, Lemon spoke out about Haley, resulting in him making Harlow upset.

“She [Haley] says people, you know, politicians are something if not in their prime. Nikki Haley isn’t in her prime, sorry,” he stated on Thursday, February 16. “A woman is considered to be in their prime in 20s and 30s and maybe 40s.”

“I’m just saying what the facts are. Google it,” Lemon replied. “Everybody at home, when is woman in her prime, it says 20s, 30s and 40s. And I’m just saying should be careful about saying that politicians are not in their prime and they need to be in prime when they serve. Because she wouldn’t be in her prime.”

mega

Lemon then had to apologize while on a call with CNN CEO Chris Licht, who said he was “disappointed” by Lemon’s statement.

“His remarks were upsetting, unacceptable, and unfair to his co-hosts, and ultimately a huge distraction to the great work of this organization,” Licht said on the phone.

“I’m sorry. I didn’t mean to hurt anyone. I did not mean to offend anyone,” Lemon replied.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

mega

Lemon also expressed his regret via social media, explaining that his words were “inartful and irrelevant.”

“A woman’s age doesn’t define her either personally or professionally,” he continued. “I have countless women in my life who prove that every day.”

TheWrap spoke to an insider.