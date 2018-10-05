Towleroad Gay News

BREAKING: ‘A Star is Born’ is Electric Entertainment: Movie Review

Shawn Mendes Reached Out to a Popular Gay YouTuber Embarrassed for ‘Sexually Harassing’ Him

by Towleroad
October 5, 2018 | 10:02am

Recording artist Shawn Mendes reached out to YouTube make-up guru James Charles, after Charles apologized for making him feel “sexually harassed” in the comments of a live video. Mendes shut down a live Instagram chat after Charles flirted with him in the comments by saying “can u juggle me like that.”

Mendes has reportedly commented on Charles in the past, saying “that dude is ALWAYS commenting weird sh*t on my posts.”

Charles apologized to Mendes on Twitter:  “my comments on friend’s & boy’s content have always been light hearted & in a joking manner. I’ve been supporting @shawnmendes since vine & am a fan like anyone else, & would never want to make anyone uncomfortable. Im upset, embarrassed, and sorry if he felt sexually harassed.”

Mendes cleared things up: “Sorry about all this, ive never said i dont like you or that you make me uncomfortable.”

Charles was the first male CoverGirl and appeared on Ellen after going viral in 2016.

You Might Also Like