Shawn Mendes Reached Out to a Popular Gay YouTuber Embarrassed for ‘Sexually Harassing’ Him

Recording artist Shawn Mendes reached out to YouTube make-up guru James Charles, after Charles apologized for making him feel “sexually harassed” in the comments of a live video. Mendes shut down a live Instagram chat after Charles flirted with him in the comments by saying “can u juggle me like that.”

Mendes has reportedly commented on Charles in the past, saying “that dude is ALWAYS commenting weird sh*t on my posts.”

Shawn Mendes recently ended his Instagram live after James Charles commented “can u juggle me like that”. Previously at one of his album secret sessions, Shawn said he disliked him because of his creepy comments: “that dude is ALWAYS commenting weird shit on my posts.” pic.twitter.com/Er9al2U0Ac — Pop News 🚨 (@PopAlarms) October 4, 2018

Charles apologized to Mendes on Twitter: “my comments on friend’s & boy’s content have always been light hearted & in a joking manner. I’ve been supporting @shawnmendes since vine & am a fan like anyone else, & would never want to make anyone uncomfortable. Im upset, embarrassed, and sorry if he felt sexually harassed.”

my comments on friend’s & boy’s content have always been light hearted & in a joking manner. I’ve been supporting @shawnmendes since vine & am a fan like anyone else, & would never want to make anyone uncomfortable. Im upset, embarrassed, and sorry if he felt sexually harassed.🙁 — James Charles (@jamescharles) October 4, 2018

Mendes cleared things up: “Sorry about all this, ive never said i dont like you or that you make me uncomfortable.”

thank u so much @shawnmendes for clearing everything up. love u the most 💞 pic.twitter.com/55ANESdP5F — James Charles (@jamescharles) October 4, 2018

Charles was the first male CoverGirl and appeared on Ellen after going viral in 2016.