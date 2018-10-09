Trump Says He Likes Taylor Swift’s Music ‘About 25 Percent Less Now’ as Voter Registrations Spike: WATCH

Donald Trump was asked about Taylor Swift’s decision to declare her support for Democrats and against anti-LGBTQ Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN).

Responded Trump, who needed to be told what Swift had said: “I’m sure Taylor Swift doesn’t know anything about [Marsha Blackburn]. And uh…let’s say that I like Taylor’s music about 25 percent less now.

Swift has been credited for a spike in voter registrations following her announcement, Kamari Guthrie, director of communications for Vote.org told Buzzfeed News: “We are up to 65,000 registrations in a single 24-hour period since T. Swift’s post… [For context, 190,178 new voters were registered nationwide in the entire month of September, while 56,669 were registered in August.]”

Buzzfeed News added: ‘“Vote.org saw [Tennessee] registrations spike specifically since Taylor’s post,” Guthrie said. The organization has gotten 5,183 in the state so far this month — at least 2,144 of which were in the last 36 hours, she said, up from 2,811 new Tennessee voter registrations for the entire month of September and just 951 in August. Guthrie said the site had also seen a big jump in the number of visitors since Swift’s post, with 155,940 unique visitors in the last 24 hours — second only to the number of people who visited on National Voter Registration Day on Sept. 25 when there were 304,942 unique visitors (The average daily users for the site are 14,078 in 2018).’