NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio Signs Bill Adding Third Gender ‘X’ to Birth Certificates

New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio signed a bill on Tuesday introduced by out City Council Speaker Corey Johnson in June that adds a third gender option, X, to birth certificates issued in New York City for people identifying as nonbinary or gender non-conforming.

CBS New York reports: “A letter from a physician or an affidavit by a licensed health care provider will no longer be provided. Residents can now submit their own affidavit requesting a change in gender identity.”

Said Johnson: “Today is a landmark day for our city. New York is sending a clear message to people who are transgender, gender non-conforming and non-binary that we are here for you. This law will help those friends, neighbors and colleagues better self-identify on their birth certificates, a document that’s so important in everyday life.”

Watch the full ceremony below: