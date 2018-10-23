Asked About Trump, Billy Eichner Doesn’t Hold Back: WATCH

Seth Meyers Exposes the Irony of Trump Accusing Dems of Being ‘The Mob’ – ‘He’s an Actual Crime Boss’ – WATCH

Already one of the most vocal celebrities when it comes to politics, Billy Eichner didn’t hold back after being ambushed by TMZ at the airport this week.

“Everyone needs to vote, for Democrats,” said Eichner, when asked by the cameraman if the “midterms were all glammed up.”

A question soon followed about Trump’s transgender proposal.

Said Eichner: “He’s not redefining s**t. You can’t redefine it. It’s a fact of life. He’s a f*****g piece of s**t a*****e. Evil piece of s**t. The whole administration is awful. Everyone needs to vote.”

Added Eichner: “A blue wave should happen. If enough people vote, there’ll be a blue wave.”