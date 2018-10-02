Former D.C. Mayor Vincent Gray Says Bouncer at Eagle Gay Bar Assaulted Him, Left Him on Pavement: WATCH

Washington D.C. Councilmember and former mayor Vincent Gray wants a bouncer at the D.C. Eagle gay bar arrested for pushing him out of the bar so hard he was injured on the pavement.

NBC Washington reports that the bouncer told him he needed an ID with a birth date on it, which Gray didn’t have, and that’s when the assault occurred: “I said, ‘Look, if you’re gonna try to put me out of here, let’s call the police.’ He came charging from behind the counter, ran up to me, grabbed me on, you know, my clothes, my body, and started pushing me. And he pushed me right out the door of the building…I wound up hitting the pavement. I just went flat out on my back on the pavement. And he literally came out and stood over me and said, ‘You’re faking.'”

Gray said he injured his back and arms on the pavement. The U.S. Attorney’s office is reviewing the incident.