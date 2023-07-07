A Miami Trip For the Sun Worshipper

Hot Sun. Hot Men. Got to get to Miami.

You want sun? Miami's got sun. On average, 249 days/year of sun. And amazing beaches, less-is-more fashion sense (quantity, not bling), and Latin vibe that loves both a good party and just chilling-out in its near-perfect weather.

Miami is calling all sun worshippers! If you're looking to bask in the glorious sunshine, feel the warm sand between your toes, and embrace the vibrant culture, Miami is your ultimate destination. With its stunning beaches, lush gardens, and an array of outdoor activities.

Whether you're a beach bum, a foodie, or a culture enthusiast, Miami has something for everyone, and that includes legendary, robust gay night life, art, friendly hotels. But all of it focuses and points to beaches and parks and boats that offer up tons of folks all with a focus on the beach and a lot less clothing.

Miami continues to roll out the rainbow carpet. So, grab your sunscreen, put on your favorite shades, and let's dive into the sun-soaked wonders of Miami.

Classic Sun Spots

Vizcaya Museum and Gardens: This historic estate features stunning gardens inspired by European landscapes. Take a leisurely stroll through the lush gardens, admire the architecture of the mansion, and enjoy the beautiful views of Biscayne Bay.

MIAMI BEACH BOARDWALK: This 7-mile walk, from the tip of South Beach (South Pointe Park) to the Surfside border, is the perfect way to get your steps in, and catch some rays in the meantime. Obviously, you don't have to do the whole thing in case a hot game of beach volleyball distracts you.

Haulover Beach Park: Located just north of Miami Beach, Haulover Beach Park offers a clothing-optional section as well as a traditional beach area. It's a favorite spot for sunbathers and beach sports enthusiasts. Remember to follow safety guidelines, such as applying sunscreen, staying hydrated, and seeking shade when necessary.

BILL BAGS CAPE FLORIDA STATE PARK: The beautiful island of Key Biscayne touts the oldest structure in Greater Miami – the Cape Florida Light (lighthouse). A perfect place to greet the sunrise, beautiful views, plenty of sand, and limitations on the number of visitors each day make it a perfect destination, but plan ahead to make sure you get in.

OCEAN DRIVE: The Deco District is world-famous for its colorful architecture, and South Beach's center of activity for people-watching, cocktails, and a tropical vibe that goes all night

Two Great Sun Soaked Events

WYNWOOD PRIDE: For an artsy neighborhood Pride, Wynwood Pride, founded by three queer people of color, is now on the calendar of every in-the-know culture vulture in Miami during Pride month, benefitting Equality Florida.

WINTER PARTY: This annual world-famous week-long celebration of queerness, music and dance on Miami Beach, benefits the National LGBTQ Task Force. (February 28 to March)

Shine on: Miami Nightlife

KILL YOUR IDOL: DJs, live music and a life-size statue of Bruce Lee. This dive bar is a popular local hangout on Espagnola Way, and a little bit of hipster heaven.

TWIST: Show off your shirtless tan in this mega dance club, with 7 bars, open 7 nights/week, 2-4-1 drinks until 9pm everyday, and everything from salsa to house music. The longest-running gay bar in Miami, its conveniently located near 12th Street Beach.

Miami Check ins

THE NAUTILUS SONEST MIAMI BEACH: On Collins Avenue, with a beautiful pool and outdoor seating, and an easy walk to the beach, this “Miami Modern” 1950's gem is midcentury oceanfront luxury at mid-range prices.

FREEHAND MIAMI: Technically a hostel, but with private rooms and a laid-back vibe, this mixed-crowd hangout is good for any budget.

A Taste of Miami: Dine in Style

A Miami Trip For the Sun Worshipper

AZABU: Inspired by the Azabu District in Tokyo, this Michelin-starred outpost on Ocean Drive is fresh and light. Perfect after a day on the sand, ask about The Den – a hidden exclusive sushi bar within the Marriott Stanton South Beach hotel.

ITAMAE: This Design Destrict hot spot, where Peru meets Japan, offers health-conscious fresh ceviches and low-carb deliciousness, celebrating local and seasonal ingredients.

Shop Bright

W SWIMWEAR: Everything from board shorts to thongs, if beach time means speedo time for you, this is the place. Even if it isn't, this LGBTQI+ more-than-friendly store may have what you're looking for.

LAPIS SPA: The spa at the Fountainbleau hotel has everything you need to let that tan set in, or offer some relief if you overdid it a bit on day one. On the menu are ocean-sourced mineral scrubs, mineral pools and eucalyptus steam baths.

