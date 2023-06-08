Norway police could have prevented last year’s gay bar shooting, report says

Published by

Reuters UK

OSLO (Reuters) – Norwegian police could have prevented a deadly rampage at a gay bar last year if they had acted on a tip-off from the foreign intelligence agency, seven experts said Thursday in a report Oslo’s governing mayor described as “devastating”. Two people died, nine suffered gunshot wounds and 25 others were injured after a shooting at the London Pub, a longstanding hub of Oslo’s LGBTQ+ scene, as well as a nearby bar in the centre of the Norwegian capital. “It is possible that the attack could have been avoided after a warning PST received from the e-service five days before the atta…

